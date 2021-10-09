ONLINE: Saturday Science

media release: Scientists from around the United States and partnering research institutions across the world are leading research focused on the Big Bang, the expansion of the Universe, and the future of the Universe. Throughout the CMB-S4 Saturday Science Series, you will engage with these scientists and learn how they are unlocking some of the great mysteries that shroud the origin of the cosmos. You will also learn about careers in cosmology, astrophysics, and astronomy. This series will take place on October 9, 16, 23, and 30. Registration for the full series is recommended, but signing up for individual weeks is allowed. If you have questions about this science program, you can reach out to Juliet Crowell at crowellj@uchicago.edu