Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Take the engineering design challenge! See if you can build either the tallest tower or the strongest tower using index cards…or maybe design and make both ( for children ages 6-10 and their families).

The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. 

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=gGIh3vLrlgw

Info

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
608-262-4779
Google Calendar - Saturday Science - 2024-01-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science - 2024-01-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saturday Science - 2024-01-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saturday Science - 2024-01-06 10:00:00 ical