Saturday Science

media release: Take the engineering design challenge! See if you can build either the tallest tower or the strongest tower using index cards…or maybe design and make both ( for children ages 6-10 and their families).

The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?app=desktop&v= gGIh3vLrlgw