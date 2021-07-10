Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: This workshop will take place IN PERSON at Space Place.

You may have seen fireworks in the sky but find out how you can make them in a plate of milk (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Can't make to Space Place this week? Here's how you can do it at home: https://www.coolscience.org/cool-chemistry/milk-fireworks

Info

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
608-262-4779
Google Calendar - Saturday Science - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saturday Science - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saturday Science - 2021-07-10 10:00:00 ical