ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: UW Space Place will present an online, live-streamed Saturday Science Workshop with an activity for you to try at home. This week we will be examine how lenses work and show you a way that you can make your own lenses at home. Look for it on the UW Space Place YouTube channel. The easiest way to find it will be to search, a few minutes before 10am, on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/) for "UW Space Place live". Or use (copy and paste into a browser window) this direct link to our channel:

Please note that this event takes place online only, NOT at UW Space Place. UW Space Place is closed to the public for the time being. We will announce programs and other news by email. To be added to our email list, and for more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.

du