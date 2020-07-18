ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: UW Space Place will present an online, live-streamed Saturday Science workshop this Saturday, July 18, at 10:00 am. We will show you how to find Comet NEOWISE that will be visible in our evening sky and demonstrate how you can make your own comet at home.

Look for it on the UW Space Place YouTube channel. The easiest way to find it will be to search a few minutes before 10am, on YouTube for "UW Space Place live".Or use (copy and paste into a browser window) this direct link to our channel:

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCYhFO5VNZItK7f_EWe_ sRPQ

Please note that this event takes place online only, NOT at UW Space Place. UW Space Place is closed to the public for the time being. We will announce programs and other news by email. To be added to our email list, and for more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.