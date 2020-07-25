ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: Experience Saturday Science from home! Visit discovery.wisc.edu/SaturdayScience on July 25 for activities you can do on or off-line. Plus, take part in live experiments with us at 10 a.m.

Dive into our picnic party

Explore the natural world and collect observations with other people around Wisconsin

Decode how fireflies communicate with each other

Learn the science of fireworks with special guest Bassam Shakhashiri of Science Is Fun

And much more… Live content 10 – 11 a.m.

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

About WARF: The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 1,700 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.6 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.