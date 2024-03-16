Saturday Science

media release:

This is one of our favorite annual workshops. An engineering design challenge - build a trap to catch a leprechaun (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Eclipse glasses will also be available.

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.steamsational.com/leprechaun-trap-stem-activity/