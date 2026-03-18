media release: Join us as we try an experiment to make metal paperclips float!

Special announcement

After this Saturday Science session we will open the Space Place exhibit hall to visitors until about 3pm. We will also open to the public from 10am until 2pm on Friday 27 March and again from 11am until 3pm on Saturday 4 April. There will be no specific programs, simply an open house for those who would like to visit our extensive exhibits on Wisconsin’s astronomical legacy.

We deeply regret to announce that owing to budget cuts at both state and federal levels, UW Space Place will close its doors permanently this spring (exact date yet to be determined) after nearly 36 years of astronomy and space science outreach. The upcoming open house sessions offer the community a chance to visit Space Place in its final few weeks of operation. If circumstances permit, we will announce some additional open house sessions before the final closure.