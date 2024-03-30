Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Use a Peep and a parachute to explore air resistance and create a safe landing for your Peep (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Eclipse glasses will also be available.

Please note: The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. 

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/blog/science-activities-peeps

Kids & Family
608-262-4779
