Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Have you ever stretched a rubber band and let it go? We'll use that energy to build and use a rubber band-powered cotton ball launcher.

Our workshops are for children ages 6-10 and their families. The workshops start promptly at 10:00 and are typically over by 11:00.

Can’t make it to Space Place? Here’s how to try it at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/stem-activities/cotton-ball-launcher

Kids & Family
608-262-4779
