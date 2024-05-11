Saturday Science

media release: Have you ever stretched a rubber band and let it go? We'll use that energy to build and use a rubber band-powered cotton ball launcher.

Our workshops are for children ages 6-10 and their families. The workshops start promptly at 10:00 and are typically over by 11:00.

Can’t make it to Space Place? Here’s how to try it at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/stem- activities/cotton-ball- launcher