ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release:

Experience Saturday Science from home!

Visit discovery.wisc.edu/ SaturdayScience on May 16 for activities you can do on or off-line. Plus, chat with a scientist or take part in live experiments with us from 10 until noon.

Dive into crystals, rainbows, light & more

Explore how science & art unite with crystals and creativity using the periodic table of the elements

Challenge yourself by gaming with crystals and physics

Discover how light and rainbows can help us see inside our bodies and improve health

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Live Content 10 AM - Noon

*** available online ***

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

About WARF: The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 1,700 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.6 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.