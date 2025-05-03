Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release:  The air-vortex cannon works by using air. When a balloon attached to a cup snaps forward it collides directly with the air molecules inside the cup, pushing them toward a hole at the end of the cup. Experiment by using different size cups and balloons to see which ones make the best cannon.

Can’t make it to Space Place this week? Here’s how to try it at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/stem-activities/vortex-cannon

