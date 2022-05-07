Saturday Science

media release: Get ready for summer fun at an amusement park by learning about roller coasters. Take the engineering challenge by designing and building your own roller coaster (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=ugv0iWn4G2U