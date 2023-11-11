Saturday Science

media release: We have a special workshop this week! UW Physics students will be bringing some sound demos as well as teaching you how make your own pan flute. This is the perfect activity to explore the science of sound, our five senses, and music. Join us and let's make some music (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://docs.google.com/ document/d/ 1JkLSAtnTeJ5N3e4kdxAsEekLfpFq6 9ZDkN4Au1FB9rc/edit#heading=h. atde8pfeiasy