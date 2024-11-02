Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Make a simple rocket out of paper and launch it by blowing into a drinking straw. Can you make the rocket that flies the farthest?

Saturday workshops are always free and open to the public and are offered during the school year. This program is held in person only and is for children ages 6-10 and their families. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try it at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/stem-activities/paper-rocket

608-262-4779
