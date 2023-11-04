Saturday Science

media release: What paper should you use to make the best airplane? We'll experiment with different kinds of paper and even see if you can make a landing in the dark (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.canr.msu. edu/news/what_type_of_paper_ makes_the_best_paper_airplane