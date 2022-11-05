Saturday Science

media release: Make a rocket powered by Alka- Seltzer and water. Then experiment with finding the right amount of Alka-Seltzer to use and whether warm or cold water works the best (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. scienceworld.ca/resource/mini- pop-rocket/