press release: Get Set to Meet a Pet Vet

Learn about veterinary medicine and the connection between animal and human health at this free monthly event for kids and families! Explore research from the UW School of Veterinary Medicine; interact with dogs, reptiles and exotic species; discover what it takes to become a veterinarian; try veterinary medical tools; see how veterinarians protect public health; and more.

The event is part of Saturday Science, an ongoing program that helps community members connect with science in a casual atmosphere. The program typically is held on the second Saturday of each month at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. For more information, visit discovery.wisc.edu/saturdayscience.

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

