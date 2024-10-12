Saturday Science

media release: Have you ever stretched and launched a rubber band? Put that energy to good use and build a rubber band-powered cotton ball launcher.

Saturday workshops are always free and open to the public. This program is held in person only and is for children ages 6-10 and their families. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try it at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/stem- activities/cotton-ball- launcher