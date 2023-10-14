Saturday Science
to
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: In lieu of our regular Saturday morning workshop, we will be setting up telescopes with solar filters outside the Atrium for viewing the partial solar eclipse. We will also have eclipse glasses available for safe viewing.
In case of rain or clouds here in Madison, we will live stream the event from a location that has clear skies and have a variety of activities for children.
Info
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family, Special Interests