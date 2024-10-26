Saturday Science

media release: Join us for some spooky Halloween sights and sounds along with learning the science behind them.

Saturday workshops are always free and open to the public and are offered during the school year. This program is held in person only and is for children ages 6-10 and their families. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here are some activities to try at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/blog/ halloween-stem