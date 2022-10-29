Saturday Science

media release: From spooky sounds to floating ghosts, find out why it's not magic, it's science (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try some of the activities at home: https://sciencebob.com/ free-halloween-science-ideas/