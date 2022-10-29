Saturday Science
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: From spooky sounds to floating ghosts, find out why it's not magic, it's science (for children ages 6-10 and their families).
Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try some of the activities at home: https://sciencebob.com/
