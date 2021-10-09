Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: "Make Your Favorite Slime" October 9 at 10:00 am

Try a couple of different slime recipes and then experiment with combining them to make your favorite slime (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Masks are required and attendance may be limited.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/stem-activities/parachutes

