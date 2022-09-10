Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: How do parachutes work? Join us to experiment with size, shape and materials to build a better parachute (for children ages 6-10 and their families). We look forward to seeing you again this school year!

Please note:  This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. 

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home:  https://www.sciencebuddies.org/science-fair-projects/project-ideas/Aero_p017/aerodynamics-hydrodynamics/parachutes-does-size-matter

Kids & Family
608-262-4779
