ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: Experience Saturday Science from home!

Visit discovery.wisc.edu/ SaturdayScience on September 12 for activities you can do on or off-line. Plus, take part in live experiments with us at 10 a.m.

Explore bees, BioBlitzes and beyond!

Celebrate National Honey Month with Beesly

Dive into nature

Discover how you can be part of a statewide BioBlitz

And more!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Live content 10 a.m.

*** available online ***

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

About WARF: The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 1,700 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.6 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.