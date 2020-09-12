ONLINE: Saturday Science
to
press release: Experience Saturday Science from home!
Visit discovery.wisc.edu/
Explore bees, BioBlitzes and beyond!
- Celebrate National Honey Month with Beesly
- Dive into nature
- Discover how you can be part of a statewide BioBlitz
- And more!
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Live content 10 a.m.
*** available online ***
More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.
About WARF: The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 1,700 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.6 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.