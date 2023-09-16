Saturday Science

media release: How high does your roller coast need to be to loop the loop? Experiment by making your own roller coaster and learn how stored energy is converted into the energy of motion (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/science- fair-projects/project-ideas/ Phys_p036/physics/marble- roller-coaster-loop-the-loop