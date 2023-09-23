Saturday Science

media release: Have you ever wondered how to get a sample of DNA from a plant or animal? Join us to make your own DNA extraction kit from household chemicals and use it to extract DNA from strawberries (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/stem- activities/strawberry-dna- extraction