Saturday Science Workshop

Google Calendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:  "Fluffy Slime" -  You may have made slime before but how about "fluffy" slime? Find out what the secret ingredient is that transforms your mixture (for children ages 6-10 and their families).Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how you can do the experiment at: https://littlebinsforlittlehands.com/how-to-make-fluffy-slime-recipe-kids/For more information on our other programs, visit our web site at: http://spaceplace.wisc.edu

Info
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Kids & Family
608-262-4779
Google Calendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Science Workshop - 2018-09-29 10:00:00