Saturday Science Workshop

press release: "Fluffy Slime" - You may have made slime before but how about "fluffy" slime? Find out what the secret ingredient is that transforms your mixture (for children ages 6-10 and their families).Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how you can do the experiment at: https://littlebinsforlittlehands.com/how-to-make-fluffy-slime-recipe-kids/For more information on our other programs, visit our web site at: http://spaceplace.wisc.edu