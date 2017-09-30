Saturday Science Workshop

press release: "Paper Circuits" - Construct a simple circuit to light an LED. Once you get the light to come on, design your own picture using it (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how you can do the experiment at home: https://tinkering.exploratorium.edu/paper-circuits

For more information on our other programs, visit our web site at: http://spaceplace.wisc.edu