media release: Chicago’s favorite night market arrives in Madison this month. After ten years of Chicago pop-us, the popular night market is taking Wisconsin by storm. SAUCED Night Market will pop up in Garver Feed Mill (3241 Garver Green) on Friday, November 22 from 5 to 10 p.m. with 40 local vendors and tunes by DJ Dudley Noon.

SAUCED is a different kind of pop-up market experience. The event showcases a curated selection of vendors selling everything from screen-printed apparel to vintage home decor, cozy throw blankets to cheeky cross-stitch art. With its lively atmosphere and festive libations courtesy of Drink Wisconsinbly, SAUCED is more than just a place to shop, it’s a destination unlike any other.

The night market will feature vendors from throughout the state of Wisconsin. Madison-based vendors include Pandanas, Ten By Ten, Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie, Miggy's Bakes, Tori’s Trinkets, and Megan Stout's Illustrations. Joining the market from Milwaukee are Good Stick Co. and Sweet Little Box Co. and making the trip up from Chicago are Midwest Nice and Twentysome Design. The full lineup can be found at saucedmarket.com.

“SAUCED has found a true home-away-from-home in Wisconsin. After a year of successful Milwaukee markets, we are so excited to bring the night market to Madison,” said Sarah Freeman, founder of SAUCED Night Market. The Summer Night Market is free to attend with RSVP and open to guests of all ages.

For more information, visit saucedmarket.com and follow SAUCED on Instagram and Facebook.

About SAUCED

SAUCED is a night market dedicated to emerging chefs, artists, and artisans. Founded in November 2014, SAUCED pops up from the underground to make evenings more interesting—like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with less pizza and more fancy pop tarts. SAUCED takes the traditional market format and flips it on its head with a live DJ and all-local goods taking over the city’s most exciting spaces.