Sauk County Indigneous Peoples' Day Events

press release: Sauk County is proud to work in collaboration with the Ho-Chunk Nation in establishing the first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. As the descendants of the original inhabitants of this land, Indigenous People, particularly members of the Ho-Chunk Nation, remain on their ancestral homelands and have a special place among the varied cultures and beliefs of the residents of Sauk County.

Sauk County seeks to recognize and promote the enormous contributions of Indigenous Peoples to our county, state and nation. Three days of events are scheduled for October 12 – 14. Programs include:

Day of Restoration, 9 am-4 pm, October 12, several locations: Healing our Mother Earth and ourselves through hands-on activities. Events such as prairie restoration and mural painting will be taking place around Sauk County: White Mound Park, Yellow Thunder Memorial, and Maa Wakacak (Formerly known as Badger Army Ammunition Plant).

Prairie Restoration - Badger Property (Maa Wakacak), south of Baraboo 9:00 - 12:00

Community Mural Painting - Yellow Thunder Park, Highway A, Baraboo 11:00 - 2:00

Oak Savanna Restoration - White Mound Park, S7995 Whitemound Dr, Hill Point, 2:00 - 4:00

Day of Celebration: 10:30 am-5 pm, October 13, Sauk County Fairgrounds, Baraboo: Experience the culture and traditions of the Ho-Chunk Nation and other Indigenous peoples. Highlights include basket weaving, Sauk County 4th grade art exhibition, traditional food and a lacrosse showcase featuring clinics and an exhibition game.

Ho-Chunk Color Guard cultural arts presentation and Interactive Friendship Dance 10:30 - 11:30

Break out sessions 11:30 - 5:00: Food fundraiser; Lacrosse clinics and exhibition games; Meet the Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle; Yellow Thunder information; LEAF/hands-on children's art activity; ndigenous food demonstration; Ho-Chunk basket demonstration; Man Mound information; Bead art demonstration and Ho-Chunk Nation Museum exhibit; One Sauk, Naturally;

Interactive Moccasin Game demonstration; Native American Veterans display

Day of Commemoration, 10 am, October 14, Sauk County Courthouse, Baraboo: The festivities will culminate on October 14th with a flag ceremony at the Sauk County Courthouse. The event will be live-streamed and will include a reading of the Sauk County Resolution establishing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Agenda:

Opening Statement

Flag Ceremony

Reading of the Sauk County resolution identifying Indigenous Peoples’ Day by Kristin WhiteEagle

Remarks from Peter Vedro, Sauk County Board Chair

Remarks from Kristin WhiteEagle, Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature

Closing Statement

For a detailed list of events please visit the Sauk County Facebook Page. We look forward to sharing in this experience with you.