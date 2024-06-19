Sauk County Juneteenth

Hosted by FaithWorks Ministries, 10 am-3 pm, 6/19, Oschner Park, Baraboo, with music by Roscoe Foster & the Rascal Theory, spoken word by Charles Payne, Arsenio Sorrell, and more.

media release: Get ready to mark your calendars for Wednesday June 19, from 10a-3p because this year, we're bringing an unforgettable Juneteenth celebration to Baraboo/Sauk County.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a day filled with music, food, interactive education, entertainment, and vibrant community spirit.

But that's not all!

Our Juneteenth celebration is more than just an event—it's a chance to come together as a community, honor the African American heritage, and celebrate the journey towards freedom and equality. So, grab your friends and family, and join us for a day of joy, unity, and celebration!

