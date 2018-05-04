Sauk Prairie Rising Stars

press release: Annual concert featuring Sauk Prairie High School talent. Donations received support fellow student Rayce Raschka.

"On January 16, 2018 Rayce was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia. His bone marrow for some reason has stopped working. It is no longer producing Red Blood Cells to carry oxygen, White Blood Cells to fight infections and Platelets to control bleeding. At this point he has been receiving Blood and Platelet transfusions to keep his body going until he can receive a bone marrow transplant. After testing, his sister has turned out to be a match and they will be undergoing a bone marrow transplant on March 8, 2018. He has been admitted to the hospital early due to an infection they are trying to get out of his body. This may push back the transplant day but he needs to be infection free for the transplant to take place. Rayce has a long road ahead of him. After transplant he will be in the hospital up to 6 weeks and then he will have to avoid big crowds for 6 months. It is Rayce's senior year in high school and unfortunately it had to end early for him. We are hoping if everything goes well he will be able to start college in time in the fall, he was accepted at UW Eau Claire. Unfortunately with the transplant this means he will not be able to work at all this summer. We have had a lot of people ask what they can do to help so we thought this would be a good way to help Rayce. We thank you for your love and support."