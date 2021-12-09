Sauk Prairie Student Art

media release: Middle School, High School, and Advanced Placement High School Art Exhibit

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

Exhibit dates: Thursday, Dec 9, 2021-Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Reception: Thursday, Dec 9, 2022 3:30pm-5:30pm

An annual exhibit featuring artwork by Sauk Prairie students.

Important Gallery information:

-The River Arts Center Gallery is located at 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI (adjacent to Sauk Prairie High School). Enter through doors E-3, the Garden Entrance, which is located down a sidewalk to the right of the River Arts Center main doors.

–Hours: 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and during special events. Closed Saturday-Sunday unless otherwise noted. Call 608-643-5215 to confirm hours before your visit.

–Accessibility: Gallery is wheelchair accessible, including all doorways and restrooms