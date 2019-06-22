Sausage Fest to Fight MS

press release: Join us on our patio in Monona for a Sausage Sandwich and support the Multiple Sclerosis Society(Wisconsin Chapter) in their quest to find a cure for MS. 100% OF SALES WILL BE DONATED, so bring a friend, and maybe get a sandwich to go as well. Jared and Barbara will be pouring some nice wine samples and we'll have sides and beverages to go with the Sausage. There will be some great specials in the store as well! The MS Society not only raises money for research, but also provides support to those diagnosed with MS and their families as well. See you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/425239068054649/