Savanna Institute Open House
to
press release: Join us for our annual open house with family-fun activities, farm tours, and local food and drinks featuring perennial agriculture products and Driftless producers. There will be a free continuous shuttle running from River Valley High School to our Spring Green Campus from 1pm-5pm. Registration is encouraged but not required. This is a free event and all are welcome!
SCHEDULE
Local Foods Enjoy tastings from Driftless producers
Cider Press Press your own fresh apple cider
Live Music with bluegrass-folk fusion band The Iowans
Farm Tours: See our nursery and hazelnut research trials with Savanna Institute’s farm team
Shuttle Pick-up River Valley High School
660 Varsity Blvd, Spring Green, WI 53588
Shuttle use highly encouraged
View carpooling options from Madison, WI
North Farm (1pm-5pm), E6856 State Rd 60, Spring Green, WI 53588