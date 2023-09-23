Savanna Institute Open House

press release: Join us for our annual open house with family-fun activities, farm tours, and local food and drinks featuring perennial agriculture products and Driftless producers. There will be a free continuous shuttle running from River Valley High School to our Spring Green Campus from 1pm-5pm. Registration is encouraged but not required. This is a free event and all are welcome!

SCHEDULE

Local Foods Enjoy tastings from Driftless producers

Cider Press Press your own fresh apple cider

Live Music with bluegrass-folk fusion band The Iowans

Farm Tours: See our nursery and hazelnut research trials with Savanna Institute’s farm team

Shuttle Pick-up River Valley High School

660 Varsity Blvd, Spring Green, WI 53588

Shuttle use highly encouraged

View carpooling options from Madison, WI

North Farm (1pm-5pm), E6856 State Rd 60, Spring Green, WI 53588