media release: Come celebrate Agroforestry over an evening of live music!

“Savanna Jam: A Celebration of Agroforestry” takes place on Thursday, July 10, in Westmorland Park. There will be live music, tree talks, art, face-painting, and food trucks. The rain date is Tuesday, July 15th.

This event is co-hosted by the Soil Health and Agroecological Living Lab (SHALL) at UW, Savanna Institute, and Savanna Sanctuary and is sponsored by White Oak Savanna, MIGHTi, Canopy Farm Management, Wormfarm Institute, Grasslands 2.0 & Westmorland Neighborhood Association.

RSVPs are not needed but are helpful for planning purposes, please help spread the word: https://www.facebook. com/events/1385463395907684/