media release: Come say hi to our newest Artist-in-Residence, Savannah Roy!

Savannah learned to do mosaics from her mother, Nancy, and over the past 20 years of practicing mosaic glass technique (cutting, spacing, color contrast, and mixing textures of glass), she's come to love the unique material. Using sheets of glass - substances that are sharp and painful - she can make pieces that are soft, playful, and loving. Whether you want to use this as a metaphor for life or simply be fascinated by a material, she values showing and celebrating it. She hopes you enjoy her work and thanks you for your support!