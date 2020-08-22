Save America's Postal Service

media release: On Saturday, August 22, there will be a Day of Action at local post offices across the country to save the postal service from Donald Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign.

CEO and multi-millionaire Louis DeJoy has no prior experience with our national treasure, the United States Postal Service. DeJoy has donated $2.5 million to Trump and the Republicans. He also happens to have over $75 million assets in USPS competitors and contractors. Perhaps this explains DeJoy's actions of cutting staff, delaying the mail, putting our communities at risk, and compromising Democracy by siding with Trump to hinder mail-in voting.

Anyone anywhere can participate at their nearest post office. For a location near you, see below or go to savethepostoffice.net. Check out the Materials page for signs and instructions to participate as an individual or a family.

BE COVID SAFE! All are expected to set group size limits in line with local public health guidelines. For the Dane County area, that is groups of no more than 25 people. Social distancing and masks are required. If more than 25 people show up, please have people separate off into new groups away from the first group.

Saturday, August 22 at 10 a.m.: Main Post Office Milwaukee St., Madison, WI 53714

Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m.: Oregon, Wisconsin, Post Office, Oregon, WI 53575; Mount Horeb Post Office, Mount Horeb, WI 53572; US Post Office, Brooklyn, WI 53521