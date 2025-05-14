Save Our Services, Save Our State

media release: On Wednesday, May 14, state employee union members will hold a rally outside the Wisconsin State Capitol to call on state leaders to reinforce state programs under threat from federal funding cuts, and to protect the public during this constitutional crisis.

Federal funding cuts are expected to swiftly curtail services provided through state programs such as heating bill assistance, public health, mental health, Badger Care, food and housing supports, natural resource protection, and many other services. Fifteen percent of state employees and 18 percent of UW employees are federally funded. Organizers are calling for the state to cover budget shortfalls from federal cuts to the extent possible and to protect diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

