Save the Date: Coffee, Donuts & Bus Smarts

media release:

Thinking about taking the bus to work but not sure where to start? Or already a rider and want to learn a few tips to make commuting easier?

Metro Transit and the RoundTrip Greater Madison program are hosting a Learn & Ride commuter event at the Junction Road Park & Ride. Stop by for free coffee, donuts, and helpful transit tips from Metro staff and the RoundTrip team. You can also take a short guided practice ride to get comfortable with the bus system and see how it works.

Thursday, March 19

7:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Junction Road Park & Ride

432 S. Junction Rd., Madison

Staff will be available to answer questions, explain fare discounts, demonstrate accessibility features, and help you plan your next trip. Guided practice rides will also be offered so you can experience the system firsthand.

No registration required — just stop by.