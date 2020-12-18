ONLINE: Save the Senate Festival

MEDIA RELEASE: A large and eclectic group of artists have gotten together for a one night online festival show December 18 hoping to help turn Georgia blue and fundraise for the Senate runoff elections. All proceeds from the show go directly to fairfight.com - Stacey Abrams’s organization created to fight voter suppression and advocate for free and fair elections - and will be used to help the Democratic Warnock and Ossoff campaigns during the January 5 runoff.

Put together by Los Angeles artists Johanna Samuels and Ben Lee, Fortune Tellers Music and Sid the Cat, the festival will stream via Noonchorus who have also donated their services. All design by Rob Carmichael of Seen Studio. The bill is stacked with confirmations and the organizers promise even more surprises to come. Each artist will perform one song. Tickets are only $15 with the option of donating more along the way. Announced artists as of now:

Amanda Palmer, Ani DiFranco, A.O. Gerber, Annie Hart (Au Revoir Simone), Bedouine, Ben Lee, Buzzy Tunes, Chris Cohen, Courtney Marie Andrew, Death Valley Girls, Erin Rae , Faye Webster, Johanna Samuels, Jensen McRae, Jim James, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Jolie Holland, Hiss Golden Messenger, KERA, Kimya Dawson, Liz Vice, Lonnie Holley, Madison Cunningham, Money Mark, Monica Martin, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Okkervil River, Olivia Kaplan, Pete & the Quitters, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rufus Wainwright, Sadie Dupuis, Starcrawler, Tom Morello, Tyler Lyle (The Midnight), The Watkins Family Hour, William Tyler…

The show is on sale this morning, December 1 at https://noonchorus.com/ save-the-senate/

The Georgia Senate runoffs are January 5. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff are the two Democratic candidates running for US Senate. If both win, the Senate will flip to Democratic control. This allows the incoming Biden administration a far greater chance of passing legislation related to Climate Change, Social Justice, Covid 19 relief and so much more, and helps impede Mitch Mcconnell and the Senate Republicans' ability to gridlock the government for the next two years. This runoff election could not be more important.

The deadline for Georgian’s to register for the election is December 7 (only days away!!).