press release:For a fourth consecutive year, Bierock is becoming a bar or restaurant from popular culture for Halloween. In 2021 Bierock becomes “The Max,” an homage to the teen sitcom from the ’90s, Saved by the Bell. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.

This year the fun spans two days. On Saturday October 30, Bierock hosts Saved by the Bell Trivia. The team trivia event begins at 7:00 p.m. with prizes at stake.

Then on Sunday October 31, Halloween proper, visit our pop-up restaurant as Bierock becomes “The Max” all day long from 11:00 a.m. to Midnight. The experience comes complete with decoration, a themed food and drink menu and employees in costume. Customers are encouraged to come dressed in costume as students of Bayside High, complete in ’90s fashion, of course. That includes scrunchies, snap bracelets, mall bangs, striped sweaters, capri pants, board shorts, combat boots and more. As a one-day-only event, items that are typically on the Bierock menu may not be available.

In a short amount of time, Bierock has gained a reputation as one of Madison’s preeminent destinations for its annual Halloween Pop-Up. Indeed, it has traditionally been the busiest day of the year for Bierock, always held on Halloween proper.

Bierock’s Halloween tradition looks like this…

2018: Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons

2019: The Cantina from Star Wars

2020: The Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants

At the time of publication, Public Health Madison and Dane County requires masks indoors except when eating or drinking. Capacity limits will be enforced, as will masking if requirements continue.

Bierock will have its expanded patio open the day of the event for outdoor dining with no masks required. There is a canopy in case of inclement weather. Dress appropriately.