ONLINE: Saving and Finding Free Money for College

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) announced Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed the month of April as Financial Literacy and Capability Month (PDF) in Wisconsin. The proclamation is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy education and financial wellness.

“We’re working hard to help Wisconsinites recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Financial education that builds financial capability helps families build resilience and benefit from a stronger and more equitable economy. April is recognized as Financial Literacy and Capability Month to highlight the value of high-quality financial education on improving Wisconsinites’ financial capability. I encourage all Wisconsinites to take action to build their own financial capability and assist others in doing so as well.”

The month-long financial education campaign is a joint effort by Wisconsin banks and credit unions, the insurance and financial industries, state and federal agencies, consumer groups, and private sector organizations coming together to conduct educational activities in schools, workplaces, and communities illustrating the importance of personal financial literacy and capability.

“The need for financial education remains crucial as people face increasingly complex financial choices throughout their lives,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Financial capability is about people’s lives and giving them the tools and resources they need to reach their own financial goals, dreams, and security. Helping people make well-informed financial decisions is key to improving the quality-of-life for all Wisconsinites.”

A variety of virtual financial literacy initiatives and events designed to improve financial skills, especially among Wisconsin’s youth, and promote financial well-being for all Wisconsin residents are taking place throughout the month of April. Wisconsinites are encouraged to participate in these events and engage with these organizations to gain financial literacy and capability skills.

The 2021 Money Smart Week®, a national public education program coordinated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and delivered by a network of supporters, is taking place April 10-17, 2021. This free virtual campaign aims to help people better manage their personal finances with a focus on those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Join the virtual Money Smart Week® for a week of financial capability programming at www.moneysmartweek.org.

To kick-off Money Smart Week® on Saturday, April 10, 2021, DFI, the Wisconsin Jump$tart Coalition, and Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) are offering teachers a free, three-hour interactive professional development event. Teachers will collaborate virtually to explore NGPF’s free financial education resources and discuss the latest trends related to banking fees and the psychology of money among other critical financial education topics. Learn more and register here.

During Money Smart Week®, DFI, Edvest, Wisconsin’s College Savings Plan, and Sallie Mae are hosting two free webinars about saving and finding free money for college on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 6-6:45 p.m., and Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 12-12:45 p.m. Register to attend here and here for valuable information and tips to maximize college savings and find scholarships for technical education, vocational certification, and college degrees. In addition, be sure to tune in for Edvest’s regular monthly webinars and explore Edvest’s Teaching Kids About Money for a comprehensive look at how to educate children about the importance and role of money in their lives, no matter their age.

For more happenings during the month, read on here. (PDF)