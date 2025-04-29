Saving Cranes and So Much More: Our New 10-year Vision for Conservation Worldwide

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

What will the world of cranes look like in 2035? Will government cuts today affect our impact tomorrow? How will climate change alter the wetlands and waters that cranes (and all of us) need, and what will we do about it?

Join us to explore our new 10-year vision for the International Crane Foundation. We’ll reflect on lessons learned from our past decade of conservation impact and scan the horizon for the most important opportunities and challenges in the decade ahead. We’ll envision a future where cranes, diverse landscapes, and healthy communities thrive together. Please join us for stories, reflections, and inspiration with International Crane Foundation President and CEO Dr. Rich Beilfuss.

Sponsored by Patricia and Timothy Tuff