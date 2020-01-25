Saving Life on Earth Kickoff Meeting

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: First meeting to kickoff the Center for Biological Diversity’s nationwide campaign, “Saving Life on Earth.” Join others who want to take action to make the extinction crisis a priority issue for the upcoming presidential and congressional elections. Bring a friend, all are welcome!

Environment, Politics & Activism
