RSVP for Saving Our Songbirds Together: Three Ways to Help at Home

media release: Thursday, January 30: Saving Our Songbirds Together: Three Ways to Help at Home

Lisa Gaumnitz, Coordinator, SOS Save Our Songbirds

Thirty percent of North America’s birds have vanished since 1970, and warblers, finches, sparrows and blackbirds suffered the biggest losses. Gaumnitz will focus on three simple steps we can all take at home to help songbirds. She will also provide a display and giveaways to help people take those steps at home. Fee: $10. Register by January 26.

The 2025 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center.

Lectures will have a new schedule! Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will not be streamed or recorded. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Registration for the 2025 series will open in December.

Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Arboretum Research Symposium will take place February 6, in person at the Visitor Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The symposium is a free event and no registration is required.