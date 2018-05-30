press release: The Verona Public Library will host a film screening of Saving Snow, a documentary about the economic impact of warming winters, on Wednesday, May 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A discussion led by Bob Lindmeier, WKOW meteorologist, will follow.

Saving Snow premiered at the American Birkebeiner ski race, where filming of the documentary began. Across the country, people who depend on winter for their livelihood are feeling the heat. For skiing and snowboarding communities, an epic struggle to reverse rising temperatures is unfolding. Saving Snow explores how ski towns and the snow sports industry are paving the way towards a clean energy future in the fight to save winter.

Saving Snow was produced by Adaptation Now, a documentary project focusing on the communities dealing with the leading edge of climate change.

This presentation is free and open to the public.