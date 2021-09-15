RSVP for Saving Wisconsin's Historic Theaters

media release: The Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation with The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation have created this workshop, along with professional sponsors from around the state. This event is recommended for community and economic development teams, theater owners, developers, and citizens interested in preserving their local heritage and historic buildings. The workshop will feature the successes and challenges facing Wisconsin’s historic theaters and present the best practices in historic preservation. You will learn how to execute a revitalization plan for your local theater or Main Street project. Experts will talk about every aspect of a historic restoration or adaptive reuse of a property and how to turn it into an economic engine. Taking place at Hillside Homeschool, Taliesin, Route 23, Spring Green, WI 53588

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 | POLITICS AND ECONOMICS OF REUSE

8:00-11:30am Check-in and Networking; Food and drinks provided. Guided Tours of Taliesin | Registration info coming soon!

12:00 - 12:15pm Welcome Address. Matt Jarosz HPI, WTHP | Daina Penkiunas WHS, SHPO | Stuart Graff, CEO FLWF

Catered lunch: Sandwiches and drinks provided by ECS Midwest LLC

12:15 - 1:00pm Keynote Address: Saving Historic Theatres. Success stories and challenges – connecting with the national network of theatre preservationists. Ken Stein, CEO, League of Historic American Theatres

1:00 - 2:30pm 1) Wisconsin Theatre Stories: Successes and Challenges – Stories from the Front. Seven Theatres: West Bend, Sheboygan, Green Bay, Chilton, New London, Baraboo, Menomonie

3:00 - 3:45pm 2) Project Economics: NPS Requirements and Funding Sources – Historic Building Reuse. Jon Beck, The Alexander Company - Working in Wisconsin to develop funding strategies

4:00 - 4:45pm 3) Main Street Economics: Catalytic Effects in Downtowns – Strategies for small communities. Errin Welty, Wisconsin Main Street - Economic impact of theatre reuses – case studies

5:00pm - Close Evening BBQ. Dinner, drinks and music provided by Bond Facade Services (Formerly Spray-O-Bond)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 | CONSTRUCTION CHALLENGES OF REUSE

8:00 - 9:00pm Check-in and Networking. Contractor/consultants tables exhibited throughout the day. Food and drinks provided by TechRender LLC

9:00 - 9:45am 4) Laser Scanning: Advanced, high tech tools to document - quick, accurate, and inexpensive. William Krueger, UWM Historic Preservation Institute | Vince Scalici, TechRender LLC

10:00 - 10:45am 5) Building Research: Finding Information and Assessing Conditions - Creating project priorities. Donna Weiss, Preserve Design Studio | Jen Davel, Heritage Consulting Group

11:00 - 11:45am 6) Decorative Finishes and Art Glass: Investigation, Analysis,Treatment - decorative interior surfaces. Eileen Grogan, Conrad Schmitt Studios, Inc. | Tony Kartsonas, Historic Surfaces LLC

12 - 12:45pm KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Restoration Techniques: Case Studies from around the world. Nikolas Vakalis, wall painting and stone restoration expert. (Rome, Italy & Athens, Greece) plus LUNCH

1:00 - 1:45pm 7) Assembling the Team: General contracting, specialty trades selection - finding qualified subs. Bryce Unger, CG Schmidt Co, Simon Leverett, Leverett Masonry Consultant

2:00 - 2:45pm 8) Marquees and Lighting: Specialty items - the challenge of retaining historic character. Dan Yoder, Sign Art Studio, Mount Horeb | Allyson Nemec, Quorum Architects Inc.

3:00 - 3:45pm Final Panel Discussion: Question & Answer for speakers. Announcement of spring workshop

4:00 - 6:00pm Final Guided Tours of Taliesin Buildings and Grounds