RSVP for Savor the Summer Feast

media release: We are so excited to share that we are partnering with Savor the River Valley to host a multi-course feast at the beautiful Hilltop in Spring Green on Saturday, August 10th!

The Savor the Summer Feast presented by Savanna Institute will feature five exquisitely prepared courses, each brought to you by a farmer, chef or maker in the River Valley, plus a signature cocktail, local beer and wine, and locally roasted coffee served throughout the meal.

Convivio, Homecoming & Reunion Restaurants, Cedar Grove Cheese, Soups! I Did It Again, Wander Provisions, RedBarn Catering, Nectar Bakery, The Frozen Local, BrewHaHa Roasters, Bird of Paradise, and Briarwood Flowers will all be participating in the meal.

Join us to discover the sights, flavors and craftsmanship that make this area of the Driftless so unique. Tickets are now available!

